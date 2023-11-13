Beyonce’s backup dancer Laurent reacts to claims of fathering 37 children

After being accused by a woman on TikTok of fathering 37 children and abandoning them, Laurent Bourgeois of Beyoncé’s backup dancer duo, Les Twins, has reacted to the claims.

He denied the allegations while speaking to his followers on Instagram Live on Sunday, adding that the woman should “find another target.”

“My image is way too clean,” 34-year-old Bourgeois said. “If you find my 37 kids, tell them I love them so much. If they need a daddy, I’m here.”

“Give me the baby mama’s names. Where they at? I wanna see the babies,” he continued. “I wanna see what they look like, but I need you guys to understand — let’s do 10 babies. That’s a lot! 37?!… You guys are crazy. This is where I realized the world is nuts. Now, I understand why people and big artists talk less online.”

The woman who made the allegation goes by the name @Lil_Curvy_ on TikTok. She claimed that she is pregnant with one of the twins but is not certain which one of the twins is responsible. According to her, the twins switch places anytime they are dating women.

“I’m gonna let people ‘blah blah’ as much as they want to because I love my life so much,” Bourgeois said in his video Sunday. “And guess what? With or without the crazy things you guys said, my life would not change at all. At all. Not even a second. I’m doing so good. But can you come back with something true? Something I care about.”