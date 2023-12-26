American superstar singer, Beyoncé’s childhood home went up in flames on Christmas Day.

Officials said they responded to reports of a fire at the home located in Houston’s Third Ward at about 2am. When firefighters arrived, the two-story house was in flames, causing them to start an aggressive fire attack.

Firefighters were able to get most of the fire down but then had to cut into the roof to clear the attic. The couple living in the home self-evacuated with their two small children before HFD’s arrival.

Firefighters said there have been no reports of injuries.