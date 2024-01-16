BEYOND FOOTBALL: INONGE KALOUSTIAN EMBRACING HER ZAMBIAN ROOTS

Away from the football pitch, Zambian female footballer Inonge Kaloustian is exploring a different side of her identity. Captured in photographs wearing traditional African attire and cooking Zambia’s staple food Nshima on a brazier, Inonge is seen embracing her cultural heritage.

Traditional cooking is a central aspect of Zambian family life and it is beautiful to see Inonge immerse herself in it, bridging the gap between her American upbringing and her Zambian roots.