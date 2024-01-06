Biden criticises Trump for inciting Capitol riot in 2024 campaign speech

In his first speech to get elected in 2024, President Joe Biden said that he thinks Donald Trump could be a big problem for American democracy.

Mr Biden said that the most important question right now is whether democracy is still very important to America.

“He said that’s what the 2024 election is all about. ”

Mr Trump said the speech was filled with scary lies and called Mr. Biden a danger to democracy.

The former president said at a rally in Iowa that Biden has a consistent history of being weak, not able to do his job well, being dishonest and not succeeding.

Mr Biden’s speech talked about something he has been talking about a lot in recent years.

This time, he clearly connected the US Capitol attack on 6 January 2021 to support his argument.

That day, people who support Mr Trump went into Congress and used violence to try to stop the lawmakers from officially saying that Mr Biden won the election. This happened just a few weeks before Mr Biden was supposed to start as president.

Mr Trump keeps saying the wrong thing that he won the 2020 election, even though it’s not true.

The ex-president has tried to change how people see the attack on January 6th, calling it a “beautiful day. ” He has praised the people who were involved as “patriots” and “political prisoners” and said he would forgive them if he becomes president again.

Mr Biden said that Mr Trump is trying to twist history and kept criticizing Mr Trump by name.

Mr Biden said that the mob with Trump was not a peaceful protest, it was a violent attack. “They were rebels, not loyal citizens. ” They did not want to protect the Constitution, they wanted to ruin the Constitution.

“He calls people who disagree with him vermin. ” He said that Americans’ blood is being poisoned, using the same language as Nazi Germany.

The Trump campaign did not answer a request for comment right away.

Jason Miller, a top adviser for Donald Trump’s election campaign, said that Mr. Biden is not focusing on important topics for the 2024 election.

Mr Miller said that instead of helping the people hurt by Biden’s economic policies or the weak border, Biden wants to use the government against his main political opponent.

Mr Biden keeps talking about protecting democracy many times.

In 2020, he ran for office promising to make America normal again. Before the 2022 midterms, Mr. Biden said the election was very important for our country.

On Friday, Mr Biden chose Valley Forge, Pennsylvania as the location to talk about important themes related to the American Revolutionary War.

The music added to the mood as Mr. Biden walked to the stage. They played a song from Hamilton, a musical about the Founding Fathers, on the speakers.

After trying for a year to make Mr. Biden look better in the polls by talking about his economic plans, his campaign is now focusing on democracy and pointing out the big differences between him and Mr.

Mr Biden has used this strategy before and it has worked well.

Democrats did better than expected in the 2022 midterms by defeating Republican opponents who supported Trump and doubted the fairness of US elections.

Ashley Etienne, who used to work for Biden’s campaign, said that this issue is really important to Democratic supporters.

Ms Etienne said that democracy is really important to who we are as people. “But it works and helps you win. ” It’s a message that says we won. And it helped bring together a large group of voters.

Mr Biden’s friends in the Democratic party were happy that he chose to emphasize the importance of democratic values.

“I’m happy the president is speaking out today to support democracy, freedom, and to show that Trump is a threat to all of that,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is a member of the Democratic Party, to reporters.

New polls show that Americans’ opinions about the January 6 attack are very different depending on their political party. Republicans are now less likely to think it was a violent attack compared to three years ago. One out of four Americans think the FBI, not Mr. Trump’s supporters, caused the riot, according to a poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland.