Biden pledges US$7 billion in federal incentives for solar energy in commemoration of Earth Day

President Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing a $7 billion government initiative to provide solar power to low-income communities.Over 900,000 households will benefit from this. He also wants to grow the American Climate Corps program, which helps people get trained for green jobs, like the New Deal did in the past.

The Environmental Protection Agency is giving money to 60 recipients, which they announced on Monday. According to senior officials, the projects are expected to reduce emissions by the same as 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and save households $350 million every year.

Biden recently shared some new plans for helping the environment while also trying to get more young people excited to vote for him again. Young people were an important part of a big group that helped him win against Donald Trump in 2020. Some people have joined protests in different parts of the country to show their disagreement with how the government is dealing with Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

High-ranking government officials said that young Americans are very interested in and supportive of President Biden’s plans for the environment, and they want to help make it happen. The Climate Corps program is a way for them to help, the officials said.

Sun power is becoming more popular as a type of renewable energy that could help lessen our dependence on fossil fuels, which release harmful gases that warm the planet. Solar energy not only keeps the environment clean but also helps make the electric grid more reliable.

Solar energy can be expensive to set up at first, so many people in the US might not be able to use it. This could lead to a mix of environmental rules and politics during an election year.

Forty-nine grants are for states, six are for Native American tribes, and five are for multiple states. These can be used to invest in things like solar panels on the roof and shared solar gardens.

Biden is telling people the news at Prince William Forest Park in northern Virginia, which is about 30 miles southwest of Washington. Roosevelt’s New Deal program. The camp provided opportunities for young people from struggling families to enjoy outdoor activities and learn new skills. Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps helped people get jobs during a bad time in history called the Great Depression.

Jean Su, who leads the Energy Justice program at the Center for Biological Diversity, believes that solar power in local communities is the best way to keep people safe and protect the environment from the harmful effects of fossil fuels. “These investments help poor families get clean energy that is affordable, strong, and protects our environment. ” “It’s really good to see President Biden start this very important program. ”

Biden, a member of the Democrat party, used his power to create the American Climate Corps, which was inspired by Roosevelt’s New Deal, through executive action last year. On Monday, he’s saying that there are almost 2,000 jobs available in 36 states. Some of these jobs are being offered with the help of the North American Building Trades Unions.

The president has frequently used Earth Day to support his administration’s efforts to address climate change. Last year, he made a new rule to help protect poor and non-white people from being exposed to pollution and harm from the environment.

He has tried to show how he is different from GOP congressional leaders. They want to have fewer rules for oil production to make energy prices lower. Biden’s team says that Republican policies help big oil companies make a lot of money and could make it hard for the US to keep up with China in making renewable energy.

Biden is talking in Virginia about how the climate crisis affects communities all over the country. He also says it’s a chance for us to work together. This is what White House National Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi said.

He said the programs can help people find good jobs, save money, and have a better life.

The awards were given from the Solar for All program, which is a part of a $27 billion “green bank” created as part of a big climate law passed in 2022. The bank wants to make the air cleaner by giving money to the neighborhoods that need it the most, especially those that are affected a lot by climate change and are not very rich.

Janet McCabe from the EPA is excited to give money to the community. This will help people learn new skills, find jobs, and save money on their energy bills. It will also help them to spend money on other things they need.

Some projects in different states are getting money to put solar panels on homes, college housing, and community buildings. There’s also a program in Mississippi that helps people lease solar panels, and a project in South Carolina to train people to work with solar panels.

The green bank, which is funded by taxpayers, has been opposed by Republicans. They are worried about how the money is being used and want more accountability. The EPA gave $20 billion to nonprofits and community banks for clean energy projects, like heat pumps, home improvements, electric vehicle charging stations, and community cooling centers.