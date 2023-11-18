Biden Signs Spending Bill To Prevent Govt Shutdown

The United States President, Joe Biden, on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill, preventing a government shutdown.

He said that the bill was important for the country but called for urgent need to do more.

This was disclosed on the verified X handle of the President Of America, On Friday, November 17.

The President also urged Congress to address the country’s national security and domestic needs.

“The government must remain open until after the holiday season”, he said.

Biden’s statement read, “Last night I signed a bill preventing a government shutdown. It’s an important step but we have more to do.

“I urge Congress to address our national security and domestic needs — and House Republicans to stop wasting time on extreme bills and honor our bipartisan budget agreement”.

Credit: X | POTUS