Biden-Trump rematch now almost certain

A rematch of the 2020 presidential election in the US is now all but certain.

With Haley expected to drop out of the race, Donald Trump would be the sole remaining Republican candidate for president.

He is set to face off against incumbent President Joe Biden in a race that polls suggest US voters on the whole are not pleased with.

Surveys indicated a majority of voters did not think Biden or Trump should seek re-election.

Some remain concerned about Biden’s age (81) and Trump’s many criminal indictments.