BINWELL CHANSA MPUNDU AND CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE ARE AN EPITOME OF TRUE SERVANTS OF THE PEOPLE WHO CHOSE THEM.

By Mwelwa Pethias,

I have, in a short space of time come to appreciate the resilience and patriotism Honourable Binwell Mpundu and Christopher Kang’ombe have exemplary shown the residents of their respective constituencies. That’s true leadership and commitment to serve the people.

Just few weeks ago, Honourable Mpundu addressed his constituency over the matter of C.D.F, Skills Training among other cross cutting issues affecting the residents of Mindolo among other areas.

Similarly, Honourable Kang’ombe addressed people of Kakolo and made many commitments early next year and before this year ends. Aside from that, he had put in writing a proper plan for the private sector who have long been languishing without any support and security provision.

In a layman’s language, I’m simply saying, these two are incomparable because they are unique in their charismatic leadership and services rendered.

I therefore urge the youths who have interest in joining politics to emulate such behavior and mannerism. Respect and regard those who had put you where you are because table turn at any time, hence respect those at structure level, Chairman, Secretary, Security that defended you in hot times among other party members.

This is in line with an English adage ” eat with the ones you starved with” ,is important because there should be sweet after sweat.

Lastly, I feel the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security shouldn’t have removed road block because they were helpful and lives were very safe by then, that’s why consulting is cardinal in any organisation because ” umunwe umo tausala inda” The accident incidents have happened in a short space and it’s scary to many citizens. That’s is why Ministry of Transport and Home Affairs must quicken the revisions on Road Blocks and do the needful.

In consolidation, I would like to define democracy as a rule of the people,for the people and by the people. People is repeatedly mentioned in the definition for emphasis purposes. Pick one or two from this piece of writing.