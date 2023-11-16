Biography of Professor Clive E Chirwa:

Chair of Automotive & Aerospace Structures

Head of Bolton Automotive & Aerospace Research Group

BEng (Hons), MSc (Auto Trans), MSc (Auto Struct), PhD (Struct Dyn), Doctor of Science in Applied Physics , PMSAE, MIVehE, FEIZ

Other Fluently Spoken Languages

French & Russian

Professional Biography

Honours & Awards

2007 – The Marquis Who’s Who’s in Science & Engineering for demonstrating outstanding achievement in his field of research and for the significant contribution to the betterment of contemporary society, Eleventh Edition.

2003 – The Marquis Who’s Who’s in Science & Engineering for demonstrating outstanding achievement in his field of research and for the significant contribution to the betterment of contemporary society, Seventh Edition.

2001 – The Institution of Mechanical Engineers Holman Brothers Safety Award In Mechanical Engineering for the Best Research work and Paper Published on Aspects of Eliminating Danger to Health.

2001 – The Institution of Mechanical Engineers T A Stewart-Dyer/Frederick Harvey Trevithick Prize In Mechanical Engineering for the Best Research work and Paper Published in the Railway Division.

1997 – The Henry Ford Prize for contributing to the safety of passenger vehicles.

1994 – British Rail Award (Crashworthiness in Rail Vehicles).

1982 – Commonwealth Universities scholarship.

1976 – Isaac Newton’s prize for the best final year project.

1976 – Vice-Chancellor’s prize for the best honours degree in Engineering.

Advisory Board Membership

2005 – Associate member of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic

1999 – Executive Member, European Passive Safety Network

1999 – Adviser to EU Commissioners’ Policy making Unit on Transport safety

1998 – Adviser to the UK Government on transport safety and education matters

1996 – Member of the Advisory Team, Materials Section, Japanese Research Association, Tokyo, Japan.

1994 – Member of the Assessors Committee, Australian Research Council, Canberra, Australia.

1991 – Member, European Society for the Advancement of Structural Impact (ESASI impact club). Former 1st elected President.

Editorial Board Membership

Editor-in-Chief and Founder, International Journal of Crashworthiness (IJCrash).

Conferences Organised

Conference General Chairman – International Crashworthiness Conference, and Founder, ICRASH 2006 The Park Hotel, Athens, Greece , 4 – 7 July 2006

Conference General Chairman – International Crashworthiness Conference, and Founder, ICRASH 2004 The Westin St Francis Hotel, Union Square, San Francisco, California. 94102, USA, 14 – 16 July 2004

Conference General Chairman – International Crashworthiness Conference, and Founder, ICRASH 2002 The Society of Automobile Engineers- Australia, Carlton Crest Hotel, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 25 – 27 February 2002.

Conference General Chairman – International Crashworthiness Conference, and Founder, ICRASH 2000 The Royal Aeronautical Society, London, 6–8 Sept. 2000.

Conference General Chairman – International Crashworthiness Conference, and Founder, IJCRASH’98, Dearborn, Michigan, USA, 9 – 11 September 1998.

Invited Lectures and Ceremony Opening

2007 – Keynote Speech, Road congestion is bad for businesses, The Marketing & management Institution of Zambia, 2007 Symposium, Lusaka, Zambia, 23-24 November 2007.

2007 – Keynote Speech, Creating National Wealth Through Engineering Excellence Is The Way Forward For Zambia, The Engineering Institution of Zambia, 2007 Symposium, Lusaka, Zambia, 18th July 2007.

2007 – Keynote Speech, Vehicle Roof Design For Rollover Occupant Protection, Emergency World Summit On People Safe In Rollovers, Washington, USA, 18 – 20 July 2007.

2007 – Speaker – Distinguished Guest, Capitol Hill, US Senate, The European Perspective on World Rollover Accidents, Presented to the Committee On Commerce, Science And Transportation, 16 February 2007;

2005 – Keynote Speech, The Impact Loading of Lightweight Structures Conference, WIT Transactions on Engineering Sciences, Costao Do Santinho, Florianopolis, Brazil, 8 – 12 May 2005;

2004 – Keynote Speech, 4th International DEKRA Symposium on Passive Safety of Commercial Vehicles, 20 -21 October 2004, Neuműnster, Germany.

2003 – Keynote Speech, “2nd International International Conference & Workshop on Avoiding Disaster, Engineering, Technology & The Law, 7-10 October 2003, Monash Campus, Prato, Tuscany, Italy.

2003 – Workshop on Materials Technology, “Mechanics of Automobile and Aircraft Strucutres under impact loading”, Fraunhofer IFAM, Institut Fertigungstechnik Materalforschung, 22-23 September 2003, Bremen, Germany.

2002 – Keynote Speech, 3rd International DEKRA Symposium on Passive Safety of Commercial Vehicles, 17-18 October 2002, Neuműnster, Germany.

2002 – Workshop on Head Protection, “Development of a Mechanically Inflated Airbag Head Restraint System”, 24 January 2002, Université Louis Pasteur, DEPULP, Strasbourg, France.

2001 – Japanese Safety Group Public Lecture, “Development of third generation Mechanically inflated airbag head restraint systems and their characterisation under Impact loading”, 15 August 2001 at The Division of Advanced Fibro Science, Kyoto, Japan.

2001 – The Patterson Lecture, “Some Experimental Results on Inhomogeneous Perturbation and Collapse Mechanisms in Extended Plasticity”, 27 July 2001 at The FHWA/NHTSA National Crash Analysis Centre, The George Washington University, Ashburn, Virginia, USA.

2000 – Australian College of Road Safety (ACRS) Public Lecture, “Structural Crashworthiness: Mechanisms that maximise survivability of occupants”, Sofitel Hotel, Melbourne 04 October, Melbourne, Australia.

2000 – Australian College of Road Safety (ACRS) Public Lecture, “Structural Crashworthiness: Mechanisms that maximise survivability of occupants”, The University of New South Wales, 03 October, Sydney, Australia.

1999 – Australian College of Road Safety (ACRS) Public Lecture, “Flaws in current Accident Investigation Prediction Methods for Quantifying Collision Severity”, The Queensland University of technology, Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety, 29 September, Brisbane, Australia.

1999 Keynote Speech, 2nd International Conference on Progress in Space Transportation Systems, The Russian Academy of Sciences, Transportation Division, Volgograd, Russia.

1998 – Lecture, Crashworthiness – What is missing, Ford Motor Co., Dearborn, Michigan, USA.

1997 – Keynote Speech, 5th Japanese international SAMPE symposium and exhibition, Tokyo, Japan.

1997 – Keynote Speech, 2nd International conference on real-world accidents, Brisbane, Australia.

1996 – Keynote Speech, ACAM’96, 1st Australasian congress on applied mechanics, Melbourne, Australia.

1991 – Lecture, Modelling automotive structures for crashworthiness, Renault, Paris, France.

1990 – Lecture, Future energy absorbing systems, Volvo Car corporation, Göteborg, Sweden.

Invited Expert Opinion & Expert Witness

2004 – Invited by the Royal Coroner’s Office as a crashworthiness expert on the Zoe Catherine Moran fatal road accident, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK.

1999 – Interviewed and appeared on Sky News, BBC News, Five Live News detailing expert opinion on the fatal car crash of Jenny Reichardt, St Helens, Merseyside, UK.

1999 – Invited by the Royal Coroner’s Office as a crashworthiness expert on the Jenny Reichardt fatal road accident, St Helens, Merseyside, UK.

1998 – Interviewed and appeared on Cable News Network (CNN) on the safety aspect of all flight and mobile structures, prior to the IJCRASH’98 Conference, Dearborn, Michigan, USA.

1997 – Interviewed by The Herald Victoria Newspaper on the fatal Paris road accident of Princess of Wales, Melbourne, Australia.

1996 – Invited by the Royal Coroner’s Office as a crashworthiness expert witness on Matthew Harding (Chelsea Football Club Vice-Chairman) fatal helicopter crash in Cheshire, Chester and London, UK.

Forensic Engineering, Accident Investigation & Expert Opinion

2007 – “Amanda Marchiano vs KIA rear impact accident” Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006 – “Cynthia Fulton vs Ford rollover accident”. Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006 – “Roxanna Parker vs Hyundai rollover accident”. Verdict – Settlement out of court, USA.

2006 – “Dara Hem vs Toyota rollover accident”. Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006- “Grant W Kress vs Ford rollover accident”. Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006 – “Stacy Hervey vs Volkswagen rollover accident”. Verdict – Settlement out of court, USA.

2006 – “Owen Milne vs Volkswagen rollover accident”. Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006 – “Chelsea Pursell vs Volkswagen lap seatbelt injuries in frontal accident”. Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006 – “Joseph Bryant Diaz vs VOLVO rollover accident”.

Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006 – “David Geist vs GM pedestrian accident”. Verdict – Case on going, USA.

2006 – “Pennie Faye Green vs Toyota rollover accident”. Verdict – Settlement out of court, USA.

2005 “Grace Haltom vs GM rollover accident”. – Verdict – Settlement out of court, USA.

2004 – “3 year old Zoe Catherine Moran fatal front seat accident vs Ford”. Verdict – Accidental death, UK.

1999 – “Jenny Reichardt airbag accident vs GM”. Verdict – Accidental death, UK.

1998 – Princess Diana vs Mercedes Benz Reconstruction”, November 1998. Verdict – Accidental death, UK

1997 – “Robert Harding Helicopter crash reconstruction and structural analysis”. Verdict – Accidental death, UK

PhD Supervision

PhD Director of Study, Emmanuel Matsika, “Kinematics of a Person with Reduced Mobility (PRM) in a railway vehicle”, Bolton 2007 –

PhD Director of Study, Sravanthi Nowpada, “Theoretical Analysis of Failure Mechanism of the Tonneau Cover Panel with Egg-box core under compressive and bending loads”, Bolton 2005 –

PhD Director of Study, Gopal Chinnaswamy, “Application for improved Lagrangian Technique for child human model development and assessment of kinematics with truck impact”, Bolton 2005 –

PhD Director of Study, T Chen, “Vehicle structures under rollover- experimental and theoretical analysis”, Bolton 2003- 2006

PhD Director of Study, M Mao, “Numerical simulation of a passenger vehicle using nonlinear dynamic finite element analysis”, Bolton 2003- 2006

PhD Director of Study, J. Latchford, “Development of Airbag Head Restraint System”, Bolton 1997- 2007.

PhD Director of Study, S. Said, “Heat and power”, Bolton 1997-.2007

PhD Director of Study, W. Wang, “Fuzzy Neural Network Control Systems”, Bolton 1997 – 2001.

PhD Director of Study, P. Soares, “Fracture mechanics of felt/carbon fibre reinforced composites”, Bolton 1996 – 2000.

MPhil Director of Study, J. Thompson, “Mechanics of felt reinforced composites”, Bolton 1998 – 1999.

External Examiner – MPhil, MEng, MSc, EngD & PhD

2008 (PhD), Selcuk Himmetoglu, “Car seat design and human-body modelling for rear impact whiplash mitigation”, The Wolfson School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Loughborough University, March 2008.

2007 (PhD), Raguraman M, “Advanced Methodologies for designing metallic armour plates for ballistic impact”, Faculty of Mechanical Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore – 560 012, India.

2007 (PhD), McLundie W M, “Investigation of two-wheeled road traffic accidents using explicit FE techniques”, School of Engineering, Cranfield University, Cranfield.

2006 (PhD), Yuanzhi Hu, “Occupant kinematics research in the rollover of sport utility vehicles (SUV)”, School of Manufacturing & mechanical Engineering, The University of Birmingham, Birmingham.

2006 (PhD), Juergen Gugle, “Rollover of European vehicles”, Technical University Graz,Graz, Austria

2006 (PhD), Christopher Owen, “Improved vehicle Seating systems for managing rear impact events”, SIMS, Cranfield University, Cranfield.

2005 (PhD), Z Sun, “Finite Element Analysis of Footwear and Ground Interaction”, University of Salford, Salford.

2005 (PhD), L Yu, “The application of the finite element method in contact problems”, Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds.

2005 (PhD), G Nagel, “Impact and energy absorption of straight and tapered rectangular tubes, Queensland University of Technology, Australia.

2004 (PhD), R Fischer, “Caractérisation vibratoire de la colonne cervicale – modélisation physique” [Vibration analysis of the cervical spine – development of a physical model], Université Louis Pasteur, Strasbourg, France.

2004 (PhD), X Xue, “Analysis of the crashworthiness of a conventionally designed rail vehicle”, University of Sheffield, Sheffield.

2003 (PhD), Paul Bignell, “Evaluation of the performance and testing techniques of vehicle frontal protection systems”, Queensland University of Technology, Australia.

2003 (PhD), A D Bailey, “The Effect of damage on energy absorption potential of composite structures”, The University of Nottingham, Nottingham.

2003 (PhD), George Rechnitzer, “The improvement of heavy vehicle design to reduce injury risk in Crashes with other road users, Monash University, Clayton, Australia.

2000 (PhD), L F Daniel, “Factors affecting energy absorption capability of composite materials”, Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London, London.

2000 (MSc), Emmanuel Matsika, “Modelling of the effect of potholes on motor vehicle structures” School of Engineering, University of Zambia, Zambia.

EngD (PhD), Nick Harle, “A feasibility study for an optimising algorithm to guide Vehicle Structure design under impact loading”, College of Aeronautics, Cranfield University, Cranfield.

Research Interests

Impact & Crashworthiness:

Metallic & Composite Materials and Structures

Air and Spacecraft structures

Road and Rail Vehicle structures

Ship and Submarine structures

On- and offshore structures

Impact Biomechanics:

Human response to vibrations and impact loads

Injury Mechanisms

Development of human surrogates

Recent Publications

Henderson B, Whitty J P M, Myler P, Chirwa E C, “Crash performance of cellular foams with reduced relative density part 1: Rib thickness variation”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 12, No. 6, pp. 677 – 688, 2007

Henderson B, Whitty J P M, Myler P, Chirwa E C, “Crash performance of cellular foams with reduced relative density part 2: Rib deletion”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 12, No. 6, pp. 689 – 698, 2007

Chirwa E C, “Creating national wealth through engineering excellence is the way forward for Zambia”, Proceedings of The Engineering Institution of Zambia, 2007 Symposium on the Role of The Engineering Profession in Fostering National Development, pp. 1 – 10, 31 August 2007

Chen T, Chirwa E C, Mao M, Latchford J, “Rollover far side roof strength test and simulation”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 12, No. 1, pp. 29 – 40, 2007

Mao M, Chirwa E C, Chen T, “Reinforcement of vehicle roof structure system against rollover occupant injuries”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 12, No. 1, pp. 41 – 56, 2007

Chirwa E. C., G K Chinnaswamy, S K Nammi, S Nowpada, T Chen, M Mao, “Pedestrian Contact Topology in Flat-fronted Commercial Vehicles”, Proc. of The 5th International DEKRA/VDI Symposium, Safety of Commercial Vehicles, edited by F A Berg, 12 – 13 October 2006, Neuműnster, Germany.

Chirwa E. C., Mao M , Chen T, Latchford J, “Flaws in Malibu 1 & 2 Interpretation of test Results That have Influenced Many Poor Rollover Roof Designs”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2006 Edited by E C Chirwa and A G Mamalis, The Park Hotel, 04 -07 July 2006, Athens, Greece.

Chen T, Chirwa E. C., Mao M , Latchford J, “Passenger car Rollover Far Side Roof Strength Test and Simulation”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2006 Edited by E C Chirwa and A G Mamalis, The Park Hotel, 04 -07 July 2006, Athens, Greece.

Chinnaswamy G K, Chirwa E. C., Nammi S K, Nowpada S, Chen T, Mao M, “Benchmarking and Accident Characteristics of Flat-fronted Commercial Vehicle with Respect to Pedestrian Safety”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2006 Edited by E C Chirwa and A G Mamalis, The Park Hotel, 04 -07 July 2006, Athens, Greece.

Mao M, Chirwa E. C., Chen T, Latchford J, “Reinforcement of Vehicle Roof Structure System Against Rollover Occupant Injuries”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2006 Edited by E C Chirwa and A G Mamalis, The Park Hotel, 04 -07 July 2006, Athens, Greece.

Mao M, Chirwa E C, Wan W, “Assessment of vehicle roof crush test protocols using FE models: inverted drop tests versus updated FMVSS No. 216”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 11, No. 1, pp. 49 – 63, 2006.

Mao M, Chirwa E C, “Application of Grey Model GM(1,1) to vehicle fatality risk estimation”, Journal of Technological Forecasting & Social Change, Vol. 73, pp. 588 – 605, 2006.

Mao M, Chirwa E C, “Combination of grey model GM(1,1) with three-point moving average for accurate vehicle fatality risk prediction”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 10, No. 6, pp. 635 – 642, 2005.

Mao M, Chirwa E C, Chen T, Latchford J, Wang G, “Numerical analysis of a small European vehicle under rollover condition”, Proc. Inst. Mech. Engrs.,, J. Auto. Eng. Part D, Volume 219, No. 12, DOI: 10.1243/095440705X34946, pp. 1369 – 1380, 2005.

Latchford J, Chirwa E C, Chen T, Mao M, “The relationship of seat backrest angle and neck injury in low-velocity rear impacts”, Proc. Inst. Mech. Engrs.,, J. Auto. Eng. Part D, Volume 219, No. 11, DOI: 10.1243/095440705X34946, pp. 1293 – 1302, 2005.

Mao M., Chirwa E. C., Chen T., , “Vehicle roof crush modelling & validation”, Proc. of The 5th European LS-DYNA User’s Conference, ARUP, Paper 6c-19, International Convention centre, Birmingham, UK, 25 – 26 May 2005.

Chen T., Mao M., Chirwa E. C., Wang W., Mao M., , “Side member crumple section simulation and structural optimisation”, Proc. of The 5th European LS-DYNA User’s Conference, ARUP, Paper 6d-45, International Convention centre, Birmingham, UK, 25 – 26 May 2005.

Chirwa E. C., Lehmhus D., Mao M., Chen T., Lanzi L., “Mechanics of lightweight aluminium foam wrapped in carbon fibre reinforced composites”, Proc. of The Impact Loading of Lightweight Structures Conference, Edited by M. Alves and N Jones, Costao Do Santinho, Florianopolis, Brazil, 8 – 12 May 2005; WIT Transactions on Engineering Sciences, VOL. 49, PP. 157-176, 2005.

Anghileri M, Chirwa E C, Lanzi L, Mentuccia F, “An inverse approach to identify the constititutive model parameters for crashworthiness modelling of composite structures”, Journal of Composite Structures, Volume 68, pp. 65 – 74, 2005.

Chirwa E C, “Improving passive safety”, Int. J. Traffic Management and Transportation Planning, Traffic Engineering & Control, vol. 45 No. 6, pp. 221, 2004.

Mao M, Chirwa E C, Chen T, Latchford J, “Static and dynamic roof crush simulation using LS-DYNA3D”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 9, No. 5, pp. 495-504, 2004.

Mao M, Chen T, Latchford J, Chirwa E. C., “Static and dynamic roof crush simulations using LS-DYNA”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2004 Edited by E C Chirwa and F A Bandak, The Westin St Francis Hotel, 14-16 July 2004, San Francisco, USA.

Chirwa E. C., Chen T, Mao M , Latchford J, “Aircraft wing interaction with frangible airport light post under impact loading”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2004 Edited by E C Chirwa and F A Bandak, The Westin St Francis Hotel, 14-16 July 2004, San Francisco, USA.

Latchford J, Chirwa E. C., Chen T, Mao M , “The relationship of seat backrest angle of inclination and neck injury in low velocity rear impacts”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2004 Edited by E C Chirwa and F A Bandak, The Westin St Francis Hotel, 14-16 July 2004, San Francisco, USA.

Inai R, Chirwa E C, Saito H , Uozumi T, Nakai A, Hamada H, “Experimental investigation on crushing properties of carbon fibre braided composite tubes”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 8, No. 5, pp. 513-521, 2003.

Mamalis A G, Manolakos D E, Ioannidis M B, Kostazos P K, Chirwa E. C., “Static and dynamic axial collapse of fibreglass composite thin-walled tubes: finite element modelling of the crush zone”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 8, No.3, pp. 247-254, 2003.

Latchford J and Chirwa E C, “Development of a Third Generation Mechanically Inflated Airbag Head restraint System and Its Characterisation Under Impact Loading”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 8, No. 2, pp. 201-209, 2003.

Chirwa E. C., Latchford J., Clavel P., “Carbon Skinned Aluminium Foam Nosecones for High Performance Circuit Vehicles”, Int. J. Crashworthiness, vol. 8, No. 1, pp. 107-114, 2003.

Chirwa E. C., Ashton G., “Commercial vehicle Pedestrian Interface Crashworthiness”, Proc. of The 3rd International DEKRA Symposium, Passive Safety of Commercial Vehicles, edited by F A Berg, 17 – 18 October 2002, Neuműnster, Germany.

Saeed S.A.M., Chirwa E C. and Al-Tai M.A.: “The Design of Shells and Tubes for Heat Exchangers of a Very Small Scale Combined Heat and Power System” Proceeding of the 37th International Universities Power Engineering Conference, Staffordshire University, UK, Vol 2, pp 769-773, ISBN: 1-904133-07-X/1-904133-08-8 UK, September 2002.

Saeed S.A.M., Chirwa E C. and Al-Tai M.A.: “An Investigation into the Causes and Evaluation of Possible Solutions to a Heat Exchanger Tube Fouling used in Combined Heat and Power System” Proceeding of the 37th International Universities Power Engineering Conference, Staffordshire University, UK, Vol 2, pp 866-869, ISBN: 1-904133-07-X/1-904133-08-8 UK, September 2002.

Saito H, Chirwa E C, Inai R, Hamada H, “Energy Absorption of Braiding Pultrusion Process Composite Rods, Journal of Composite Structures, Volume 55, pp. 407-417, 2002.

Saito H, Nakai A, Hamada H, Uozumi T, Chirwa E. C., “Experimental Investigation on the Crushing Properties of CF Braided Composite Pipe”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2002 Edited by E C Chirwa and R H Grzebieta, The Carlton Crest Hotel, 25-27 February 2002, Melbourne, Australia.

Chirwa E. C., Coenen V, Latchford J., Clavel P., “Carbon Skinned Aluminium Foam Nosecones for High Performance Circuit Vehicles”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2002 Edited by E C Chirwa and R H Grzebieta, The Carlton Crest Hotel, 25-27 February 2002, Melbourne, Australia.

Latchford J., Chirwa E. C., “Development of a Third Generation Mechanically Inflated Airbag Head Restraint System and its Characterisation Under Impact Loading”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2002 Edited by E C Chirwa and R H Grzebieta, The Carlton Crest Hotel, 25-27 February 2002, Melbourne, Australia.

Wang W., Chirwa E.C., Zhou E., Holmes K., Nwagboso C., “Fuzzy Neural Timing for a Natural Gas Fuelled Spark Ignition Engine”, Proc. Inst. Mech. Engrs., J. Auto. Eng. Part D, Volume 215, pp. 1311 – 1323, 2001.

Chirwa E. C., Searancke E J, Hoy A, Wong S M P, “Design of an Efficient Crashworthy Lifeguard for Current and Future EMU Bogies”, Proc. Inst. Mech. Engrs., J. Rail & Rapid Transit, Volume 215 Part F, pp. 217-230, 2001.

Chirwa E. C., “Energy Absorption of Braiding/Epoxy Composite Tubes”, Proc. of the Institute of Textile/NWTEXTNET World Congress 2001 on High Performance Textiles, Reebok Stadium, Bolton, 4-5 July 2001.

Chirwa E. C., Searancke E J, Hoy A, Wong S M P, “Plastic Collapse Mechanisms of Lifeguards for the Class 465 EMU Bogies”, Proc. of the 7th IMPLAST 2000 Structural Failure and Plasticity Conference, Hotel Sofitel Melbourne, Australia, Edited by X L Zhao and R H Grzebieta, 4 – 6 October 2000, pp 311 – 317.

Saeed S.A.M., Chirwa E C. and Al-Tai M.A.: “Very Small Scale Combined Heat and Power System (Heat Recovery)” Proceeding of the 35th International Universities Power Engineering Conference, Queens University of Belfast, Belfast, UK, (CD ROM), September 2000.

Latchford J., Chirwa E. C., “Protection of Both Head and Neck During Vehicle Rear End impact”, Proc. of The International Crashworthiness Conference, ICRASH2000, Edited by E C Chirwa and D Otte, The Royal Aeronautical Society, London, UK, 6-8 September 2000, pp 555 – 567.

Latchford J., Chirwa E. C., “Airbag head restraint system”, Proc. Inst. Mech. Engrs.,, J. Auto. Eng. Part D, Volume 214 No. D3, pp. 229-241, 2000.

Wang W., Chirwa E.C., Zhou E., Holmes K., Nwagboso C., “Fuzzy ignition control for a spark ignition engine, Proc. Inst. Mech. Engrs.,, J. Auto. Eng. Part D, Volume 214 No. D3, pp. 297-306, 2000.

Books & Proceedings

Chirwa E C , Mamalis A G, Editors of ICRASH2006 International Crashworthiness Conference Proceedings, Published by ICRASH, Athens, Greece, 2006.

Chirwa E C , Bandak Faris A, Editors of ICRASH2004 International Crashworthiness Conference Proceedings, Published by ICRASH, San Francisco, California, USA, 2004.

Chirwa E C , Grzebieta R, Editors of ICRASH2002 International Crashworthiness Conference Proceedings, ISBN 0 908556 78 0, Published by The Society of Automotive Engineers of Australia (SAE-Australia), Melbourne, Australia 2002.

Chirwa E C , Otte D, Editors of ICRASH2000 International Crashworthiness Conference Proceedings, Published by ICRASH, Manchester, England 2000.

Chirwa E. C., Viano D. C., Editors of IJCRASH’98 International Crashworthiness Conference Proceedings, ISBN 1 85573 460 5, Published by Woodhead Publishing Limited, Cambridge, England, 1998.

Chirwa E C, “The writing of Technical Reports”, 1st Edition 1990 Liverpool, 2nd Edition 1992 Bolton, England.

Teaching

Road Vehicle Structures Engineering

Analysis and Design of Flight Vehicle Structures

Crashworthiness & Impact Engineering of Flight Vehicle Structures

Composite Materials and Structures

Elasticity Theory

Plasticity Theory

Structural Dynamics

Mechanics of Solids

Thin-wall Structures

Projects

2006 – SAFE INTERIOR, EU FRAMEWORK VI (Euro 2.5m) (Bolton £75K)

2003- 2008 European Network of Excellence, FRAMEWORK VI (Euro 1.8m) (Bolton 80k)

2003- APROSYS, Heavy Vehicle, FRAMEWORK VI (Euro 8.0m) (Bolton 210k)

2002- Vehicle Rollover – FRAMEWORK V (Euro 2.9m) (Bolton 260k)

2001- Aircraft Safety Feasibility Study – FRAMEWORK V (Euro 3m) (Bolton £216k).

1997-2000 Compatibility of Light Rail Vehicles with Pedestrians in Shared street Track System (£560k) (Bolton £75k).

1998 The Real World Side Impact Scenario (£190k) (Bolton £16k).

1996-1999 Failure characteristics of felt reinforced composites (£29k).

-1997 Head Restraint Performance in Rear end Impact of Passenger Vehicles (£30k).

1995-1998 Design and Development of Felt Reinforced Composite Materials (£135k).

1995-1998 Development of felt panels as reinforcement for vehicle side structure (£55k).