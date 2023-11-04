Birmingham City University to honour Bollywood star Preity Zinta

A Bollywood actress will be given a special degree to show appreciation for her important work in the film industry.

Preity G Zinta will receive an honorary degree from Birmingham City University (BCU) in India next year.

The 48-year-old person will also be with the West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, in the city on November 4th and 5th to celebrate Diwali.

Mr Street said he was very happy that she would be leading the celebrations, in her first time in the UK in over ten years.

She arrived in Birmingham at the same time as the city’s India Film Festival, which ends on Friday.

Mr Street said that Ms. Zinta’s upcoming doctorate showed how much she has done to help Bollywood and through her charitable work.

I am very happy to welcome Preity G Zinta to Birmingham and our exciting area.

Professor David Mba, who is in charge of BCU, expressed his happiness and enthusiasm. He is looking forward to collaborating with Ms Zinta on various interesting projects that link Indian cinema and entrepreneurship.

“He said that this is a very important time for our hardworking employees, ambitious students, and for the vibrant city of Birmingham and the surrounding West Midlands area. ”

‘Great honor’

Ms Zinta, who is famous for acting in Hindi movies like Veer Zara, started her acting career in 1998. She also used to be an ambassador for UNAIDS.

She said, “I am very honored to be getting this special doctorate from BCU, especially because they are known for their excellent business and media programs, which align with my own career. ”

“I am very happy to join the Diwali celebrations in Birmingham and can’t wait to meet all the amazing people there as we celebrate the Festival of Lights together. “