Bishop T.D Jakes gets emotional while reacting to rumour of his relationship with Diddy and allegation of lubricating men

Popular Texas preacher, Bishop T.D Jakes got quite emotional while explaining his relationship with Diddy and allegation of sleeping with men.

T.D. Jakes has been trending after rumours of an association with embattled music producer Diddy took hold online. Jakes’ name swirled on the internet rumour mill, with social media users claiming the preacher attended sex parties hosted by Diddy, questioning his sexuality.

Addressing the scandalous Diddy-related TikTok rumours about himself during his Christmas service, the preacher noted that some people came in solely to hear what he had to say about the buzz. He quickly made it clear he wouldn’t.

He said;

“All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off. I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach a truth. I will stand straight up, head up, back straight and preach the unadulterated, infallible word of God.”

He had already denied the claim through a PR rep, who called the rumours “unequivocally false and baseless.”