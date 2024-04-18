BITTER UKWA AND LUNGU LED PF PLAN TO DISCREDIT HH’S FAMILY

BITTER UKWA AND LUNGU LED PF PLAN TO DISCREDIT FIRST FAMILY

By George Lemba

As authorities tighten their grip on former President Edgar Lungu by seizing wealth suspected to be illicitly obtained by his relatives, a faction within the Patriotic Front (PF) aligned with UKWA and led by Edgar Lungu is reportedly scheming to tarnish President Hakainde Hichilema’s family by fabricating various scandals.

Sources close to Lungu, who requested anonymity, suggest this false strategy aims to pressure President Hichilema to drop or decelerate legal actions against Lungu’s relatives and associates.

“Kateka (Lungu) is extremely concerned as nearly all his family members, including his wife, are facing court cases or have had properties and substantial funds confiscated by the government,” one source revealed. “He appears composed, but the targeted approach towards his immediate family is putting significant pressure on him, raising fears that he might be next.”

Recently, Lungu’s daughter, also a parliamentarian, admitted in court that her father had given her millions of Kwacha, which she used to purchase upscale properties and a farm in Lusaka. Additionally, Milingo Lungu, a former liquidator of KCM and one of the ex-president’s close associates, forfeited US$24 million in cash to the state in a plea bargain to avoid potential imprisonment.

Amid these developments, some citizens are urging the former president to publicly disavow Milingo Lungu’s misappropriation of public resources.

According to the sources, these incidents have prompted the PF to devise a plan to falsely implicate the first family in criminal activities, hoping to deflect scrutiny by scandalizing the President.

Last week Emmanuel Mwamba a former diplomat in Lungu’s government laid out a series of alleged financial scandals that he claims President Hichilema committed.

This was in reaction to Civil Rightist Activicist Laura Miti who asserted that President Hichilema was above board and prudent in looking after public resources.