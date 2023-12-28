Blac Chyna and Tyga ‘force guests to sign $500K NDA to attend son’s baptism’

Blac Chyna and Tyga are reportedly forcing their guests to sign a $500,000 nondisclosure agreement to attend their son King Cairo’s baptism.

According to the NDA, obtained by Page Six, family and friends must agree to sign the document ahead of the religious ceremony.

The legally binding contract ‘prohibits guests from taking pictures (still or moving) and sharing anything on social media’ and allows the former couple to ‘inspect and confiscate all smart devices such as cellphones, Apple Watches, and tablets.’

Additionally, the document, which was filed in court earlier this week, also prevents attendees from making any ‘disparaging statements’ about the rapper, 34, ‘oral or written.’

Anyone who violates the contract will be subjected to pay a six-figure fee.

The 11-year-old’s baptism comes nine months after his mother underwent the Christian sacrament of initiation to the church.

Chyna and Tyga recently agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their preteen after years of fighting over custody and financial support.

According to TMZ, both will also have the right to make decisions about King’s health, education, and general welfare.

Although Tyga requested full custody of their son, Chyna will have custody of her son from Friday through Monday and then Tyga will take over for the rest of the week.

Under the new arrangement, Tyga will not have to pay child support to his ex.

The court also ordered each parent to not speak disparagingly about the other around their son, and both stars have to enroll in a program that will monitor the conversations between them about co-parenting.

Chyna dated Tyga for three years after meeting on the set of his music video Rack City in 2011. The exes welcomed their son, King Cairo Stevenson, in 2012, and were briefly engaged, before calling it quits in 2014.