THE black mamba that bit a 22-year-old Nyau dancer in Chipangali district has been taken to Chiparamba Police post.

Josphat Lungu died on Wednesday after being biten by a black mamba while playing with it at Dambwe (shrine).

Dambwe is a secret place mainly located at the graveyard where young men are initiated into Nyau dancers also known as Gule Wamkulu and where materials for the masquerades are kept.

PICTURES: MAYENGO NYIRENDA