BLESSING SAME SEX MARRIAGES IN ZAMBIA WOULD BE IMMORAL

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

A clergyman says it would be immoral and unacceptable for any servant of God to bless a same sex-marriage in Zambia.

Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga who is also former Ndola Christian Ministers Fellowship Chairman is calling on the church in Zambia to trade consciously as it tries to promote inclusiveness and ensure not to go against what the bible states on same-sex unions.

The Vatican last week approved a landmark ruling to allow roman catholic priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples with Pope Francis saying such blessings would not legitimize irregular situations but be a sign that God welcomes all.

Reverend Mulenga however tells phoenix news that despite this pronouncement, the church in Zambia should never endorse or bless same sex marriages because this would be immoral and against the word of God.

He says the pronouncement made by the Vatican may breed confusion among the Christian family and other religions that have out rightly forbidden gay marriages.

