BLOOMBERG MEDIA GROUP SOUGHTS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GOVERNMEN

BLOOMBERG MEDIA GROUP SOUGHTS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GOVERNMENT

Bloomberg Media Group has sought strategic partnership with government to support and promote investment into the country using their targeted audience.

The core business of Bloomberg is Bloomberg Terminal which has 400,000 subscribers globally of investors with an audience reach of 101 million per month.

The pronouncement was made when Bloomberg Global Director of Government Partnerships Nicky Keefe met with Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Mr Evans Muhanga, Zambia Tourism Agency Chief Executive Officer Mr Matongo Matamwandi, and Zambia Development Agency Director General, Mr Albert Halwampa at the International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid, Spain.

During the meeting, Ms Keefe said Bloomberg is data driven and their information assists investors to make informed decision about where to invest.

Ms Keefe who praised the efforts being made by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema in restoring Zambia’s economy, indicated her organisation’s readiness to assist ZDA to validate and ascertain the credibility of investment information and commitments to Zambia and improve the Agency’s virtual deal room initiative as part of ease of closing transaction.

Ms Keefe indicated Bloomberg’s willingness of setting up a Bloomberg House for Zambia for the 2025 World Economic Forum due to take place in Davos, Switzerland.

Ms Keefe further said Bloomberg will travel to Zambia by April and propose a comprehensive pitch to government as they intend to grow the coverage of Africa.

In response, Mr Muhanga urged ZDA to closely work with Bloomberg to have a well targeted segmented high net worth of investors as they manage the implementation of the commitments and to attract the much needed investments in the country across many sectors of the economy.

And Mr Halwampa said ZDA was looking forward to working with Bloomberg to meet the business owners in the world for innovative solutions to unlocking the country’s economy.

Mr. Halwampa said Zambia will take advantage of the platform to market the country as the best investment destination and spotlight all the available investment opportunities in the sectors.

He said Zambia’s recent strides and milestones attained in investment will require evaluation by the independent global business media. Mr Halwampa further highlighted the investment trends in Zambia from about 2 billion dollars in 2021 to 8 billion dollars in 2022 with a total of 30 billion dollars in 2023.

The meeting was attended by Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Paris Counsellor Mr Chrissy Hilweele and Ministry of Tourism Director Dr Andrew Chilufya.

Issued by:

Naomi Mweemba

First Secretary Press

Embassy of Zambia, Paris