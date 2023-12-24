Blueface sued by Soulja Boy’s baby mama for defamation

Controversial rapper, Blueface has been sued by Soulja Boy’s baby mama, Jackilyn Martinez, after claiming he slept with her the day before her baby shower, among other things.

Recall that Blueface and Soulja Boy have been beefing heavily on social media this week, which started after the two began arguing about who would win in a Verzuz battle.

Things escalated quickly and Blueface made some pretty outlandish comments to Soulja Boy about Jackilyn, which includes, “Because I fucked your baby mama the day before your baby shower.”

Rapper Blueface sued by Soulja Boy

In the lawsuit filed on Friday, December 22, Jackilyn claimed Blueface made false and defamatory statements about her and her child. The court document stated that Blueface went on to say things like, “Till Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now,” and “What’s old about your baby mama sucking my d–k.”

It added that while Jackilyn and Blueface did have protected sex one time in 2018, there’s been no sex of any kind since then.

Jackilyn’s attorneys say they sent Blueface a cease and desist letter on Tuesday, December 19, demanding he remove all these defamatory statements from social media, but instead he mocked Jackilyn by posting on IG, “Nobody ever said your name … I don’t even know who you are.”

Jackilyn also claimed she has been receiving death threats since it became known she sent Blueface a C&D letter.