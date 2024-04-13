Bobrisky jailed for six months for spraying money

One of Nigeria’s most popular celebrities, a transgender woman known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in jail for “spraying” naira banknotes at various social events.

It is rare for people to be prosecuted for this crime.

Throwing money in the air is a sign of appreciation commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations. This is technically an offence as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be trodden on.

She has not been given the option of paying a fine instead, local media report.