BODY OF WOMAN WHO DIED ON BUS TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA TO BE REPATRIATED TO ZAMBIA NEXT WEEK

Press Statement For Immediate Release

Pretoria- Friday 21st July 2023

The body of a 53-year-old Zambian national who died while travelling to South Africa will be repatriated to Zambia next week.

According to the information availed to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, Ms. Given Nokuthula Mbuyisa left Zambia on Thursday 13th July 2023 and stopped-over in Zimbabwe before proceeding to South Africa.

While on her way to South Africa, Ms Mbuyisa fell ill, and the driver was immediately alerted. However, Ms. Mbuyisa suddenly passed away on the bus, as the other passengers tried to render assistance. Upon her demise, Ms. Mbuyisa‘s relatives were immediately notified.

Ms. Sithembile Mbuyisa Hachalinga, elder sister to the deceased, later confirmed the untimely passing of Ms. Mbuyisa to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria.

Ms. Mbuyisa is survived by two daughters and her remains are deposited at Polokwane General State Mortuary.

And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs. Inonge Mwenya conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased. Ms. Mwenya said the Mission would work closely with the family to facilitate the repatriation of the remains of Ms. Mbuyisa.

Issued by

Tamara Nyirenda

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission

South Africa