Boris Johnson’s Wife Carrie Pregnant With Third Baby

Carrie, 35, wife of former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, is pregnant with her third child.

Carrie made the announcement via Instagram, Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The latest addition, which is the third child of the couple, would make the ex-PM a father of eight

Carrie went on to say that the baby was due next month.

She said, “New team member arriving in just a few weeks.

“I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming… She soon will!”

The couple got married in a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral on May 29, 2021.