Botswana court summons ex-president over firearms

A court in Botswana has summoned former President Ian Khama to appear before it on Thursday on multiple criminal charges, including possession of firearms.

The “unprecedented” charge sheet showed that Mr Khama was accused alongside three others, the private Mmegi website reported.

He and ex-intelligence chief Isaac Kgosi, former police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and ex-deputy permanent secretary Bruno Paledi face a total of 38 charges, ranging from illegal acquisition, unlawful possession and theft of firearms.

In Botswana, the illegal possession of guns could lead to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Mr Khama – the son of Botswana’s founding President Seretse Khama – went into self-imposed exile in South Africa in November 2021.

At the time, he denied that he was fleeing Botswana but he hasn’t returned to the country since.

SOURCE: BBC Africa