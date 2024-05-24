BOWMAN LUSAMBO WAS NOT PART OF THE PEOPLE THAT ATTACKED US – OBED KASONGO’S BROTHER INLAW TELLS COURT

Luanshya, 24th May 2024.

National Democratic Congress NDC member Ganistone Mwila has told the Luanshya Magistrate Court that former Kabushi MP Hon Bowman Lusambo was not part of the people that attack him other NDC members during the Roan Constituency By election in 2019.

Ganistone MWILA who is the Brother Inlaw of late Obed Kasongo and was the driver of the Ford Ranger Motor vehicle that was carrying the NDC members that were attacked by suspected PF cadres when they were coming back from dispatching polling agents.

Mr Mwila who testified before magistrate Penistone Kalutwa Chiluba narrated how he and other National Democratic Congress NDC members were attacked by suspected PF cadres led by Brighton Mumba popularly known as Tonny and not Hon Bowman Lusambo.

When asked by overzealous and embattled state prosecutor Judith Mayiya if the accused person (Hon Bowman Lusambo) was among the suspected cadres that attacked them, Mr Mwila vigorously refused stating that Mr Lusambo was not on the scene and did not participate in their attack.

Ganistone Mwila stated that he was better placed to see and recognize Mr Lusambo if ever he was part of the attackers as alleged by the embattled Joseph Akafumba aligned NDC member only identified as Mr Musukwa who resides in Luanshya.

He insisted that he was better placed to see because he was the one driving the motor vehicle that carried the victims of the attack as he had switched on the lights of the vehicle pointing in the direction of the attackers giving him a clear and definitive view.

He narrated that He only saw Hon Lusambo the following day at the Mpatamato police station when he found Ganistone Mwila, Obed Kasongo, and Laison Phiri detained after having been assaulted and he instructed the police to instead take them to the hospital as they were injured.

“ Me, my boss and Brother in law Obed Kasongo together with Laison Phiri only saw ba Honorable Lusambo the following morning when he found us nursing our wounds while in detention and ordered the police to take us to the hospital to be treated and he even ordered the same police officers to arrest our attacker who was was also at the police station at the same time” Ganistone said.

Ganistone MWILA further said that if anything Hon Lusambo should be thanked and honored for ensuring that the police had taken him and his brother Inlaw togther with another victim Laison Phiri to the Hospital for treatment.

Ganistone MWILA also wondered why Joseph Akafumba’s lap dog named Musukwa would go and make a false report against Mr Lusambo alleging that he had been assaulted by him when the accused was nowhere near the scene of the attack.

Smart Eagles