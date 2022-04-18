Bowman’s fauna to be relocated to Mundawanga

The 13 wild animals at the seized residence of former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley will be relocated to Mundawanga Botanical Gardens in Chilanga and Kafue National Park.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga said in an interview yesterday that arrangements are being made to re-locate the zebras, waterbucks, impalas and others this week.

This is because Government does not want to keep the wild animals in a stressful environment which might affect their well being.

“The animals have to be relocated from where they are. They can’t live in a distressed place, and we will ensure their safety in other areas. “Our plan is to have them relocated within the course of this week. It has to be done

-Zambia Daily Mail