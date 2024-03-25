Boxing champion Tyson Fury hints wife is expecting eighth child

Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has that hinted he and his wife, Paris Fury could be expecting their eighth child.

The undefeated boxer aged 35, and Paris, 34, who recently opened up about their lives with the Netflix series At Home With The Furys are parents to seven children from their 15-year marriage.

The couple most recently welcomed a child six months ago when Paris gave birth to a baby boy, Prince Rico.

They share Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, Athena, two and Prince Rico, 1.

Despite their large brood, Tyson took to social media to suggest another one is on the way.

Tyson commented on a photo of his wife looking glamorous and hinted baby number eight could be on the way.

He wrote: ‘Looking 👀 a bit pregnant 🤰 here🙏💥👍🍀🙏’

In a separate post on his Instagram story, Tyson also shared the same picture of his wife and wrote: ‘Mother of 7 kids & still beautiful. Still strong and still my rock. #8incoming. Lucky for some.’

The boxer met Paris when she was only 15, although they didn’t start dating until after being re-introduced by a friend a year later after Paris’ 16th birthday.

The couple got married in Doncaster, UK in 2008.