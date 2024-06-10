Brazil beats Mexico in Copa America warm-up match

In a thrilling Copa America warm-up match in Texas, Brazil secured a 3-2 victory over Mexico with a stoppage-time winner from teenage forward Endrick.

Endrick, just 17 years old, scored his third goal in as many appearances for Brazil by heading in a cross from substitute Vinicius Jr, six minutes into added time.

Brazil took an early lead through Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, who converted a pass from Savio. Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli then doubled Brazil’s lead shortly after halftime with a tap-in.

Mexico fought back with Julian Quinones scoring in the 73rd minute, and Guillermo Martinez Ayala equalizing in the second minute of stoppage time.

Endrick is set to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras this summer, having agreed to the move in December.

He told RTVE this week: “I hope it is a wonderful story with Real Madrid and to be in Madrid all my life.”