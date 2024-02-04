BRE CALLS ZAMBIA FOR IMMEDIATE DIALOGUE TO SEPARATE BAROTSELAND FROM ZAMBIA

By Barotseland Watchdog

Today, BRE handed the Barotse Privy Council Resolutions to the public in front of cameras and recorders, reaffirming and ruling that Barotseland exists and will remain forever.

In an unexpected change of events, the Barotse Royal Establishment has notified the people that they will do everything it takes to defend the Barotseland nation from any invasions and insults by Zambia.

BRE called on Zambia to get a four-legged table of dialogue between the people of Barotseland and Zambia, with the main agenda of Barotseland self-rule.

Passing Barotse Privy Council resolutions to the media today at Limulunga Kuta, BRE also called on the President of the Republic of Zambia to fly to Barotseland on a ZAF jet and explain to the people of Barotseland what he meant when he declared Barotseland does not exist.

Furthermore, throughout the transition period with Zambia, BRE emphasized the need to maintain good relationship with the Provincial Administration and the Barotse Royal Establishment.

The highest organ of Barotseland further advised the country to cease referring to Barotseland as a western province and that the term Barotseland should be immediately restored.

According to BRE, the Barotse Privy Council has decided to re-register its membership in The Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), an international membership-based organization founded to empower the voices of unrepresented and marginalized peoples around the world and protect their fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, the Royal Kuta is surprised that after providing President Hakainde and his cabinet with Barotse Privy Council resolutions, the government traveled to Barotseland to negotiate, requesting that BRE not read the resolution and allow them time to consider.

“We provided them resolutions and encouraged them to react in writing, but the administration has so far disregarded us. They just responded via the phone call instead of writing.” Ngambela explained.

The Litunga on 26th January, 2024 summoned the highest organ in Barotseland to come and deliberate on the sentiments President Hakainde Hichilema issued that Barotseland does not exist.

Induna Inete Akapelwa Mwangelwa Silumbu read the resolutions on behalf of Ngambela Mukela Manyando and the entire Kuta.

President Hakainde said Barotseland does not exist and that he is very serious.

“I am not joking Permanent Secretary Simomo, Barotseland does not exist at all. I shall not allow that.’’ HH said.