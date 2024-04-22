BRE SETS DATE FOR NALOLO, SENANGA KUOMBOKA CEREMONY

The Barotse Royal Establishment has announced

that the 2024 Kuomboka ceremony for the Litunga la Mboela Chieftainess Mbuyu Imwiko of Lwambi Chiefdom, of Nalolo and Senanga Districts will take place this Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Induna Ikakena has announced the date today, at the Lwambi Kuta in Muoyo Royal Village in Nalolo district.

The Induna who was in the company of Induna Amaloti explained that the Kuomboka for Lwambi Chiefdom takes place a week after the prestigious Kuomboka Ceremony for the Litunga of the Lozi people Lubosi Imwiko the second.

He said, just as was the case for the main Kuomboka last weekend, the one in Lwambi Chiefdom will also use a different route from the usual one due to low water levels.

Induna Ikakena further said the route used during the Kufuluhela ceremony, when the Litunga la Mboela returns to her summer palace will be used during this year’s Kuomboka ceremony.

“We shall get into the Zambezi River and then turn into its tributary that will take us to Biyolo harbour,” Induna lkakena said.

He added that from Biyolo harbour, people will transition to vehicles that will transport them to Liwabelelo harbour in Muoyo Royal Village.

The traditional leader has called for unity and peace among the people during the Kuomboka period.

Induna Ikakena has further appealed to all stakeholders to support and attend the ceremony in large numbers.