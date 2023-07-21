BREAKING: Grace Chanda ruled out of the World Cup due to an unnamed illness

GRACE CHANDA TO MISS WORLD CUP

Copper Queens Vice Captain Grace Chanda will miss the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup together with Goalkeeper Hazel Nali.

Grace Chanda has been Ruled out of the Tournament due to illness.

Chanda has been Replaced by Elite Ladies Forward Comfort Selemani in the FINAL List Submitted to FIFA By FAZ.

Zambia Women’s National Team Doctor Faith Chibeza has provided an injury update on goalkeeper Hazel Nali and Grace Chanda ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Japan on Saturday: