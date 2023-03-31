BREAKING NEWS: KUOMBOKA CEREMONY CANCELLED

By Barotseland Broadcasting Network,

Reporter in Limulunga

31st March, 2023

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) have cancelled the 2023 Kuomboka Ceremony of the people of Barotseland. Delivering a press Statement in Limulunga this afternoon at 15:30hrs the Ngambela of Barotseland Mr. Mukela Manyando, stated that this year’s Kuomboka ceremony has been cancelled and it will not take place.

The cancellation of the ceremony has been attributed to insufficient water levels in the Barotse plains to facilitate the movement of the great ‘Nalikwanda’ barge from Lealui to Limulunga

Ngambela Manyando says the BRE regrets the cancellation of the annual traditional event, which also attracts regional and international tourists.

Ngambela Mukela said a survey conducted by the Kuomboka/Kufuluhela organising committee headed by Induna Mukwalwakashiko established that the water levels are not good enough for the event.

Kuomboka means moving from the flooded plains to the dry highlands and this depends on the depth of the water level in order to accommodate the Nalikwanda, the Litunga’s royal boat.