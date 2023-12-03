BREBNER CHANGALA SAYS RECENT POLITICALLY MOTIVATED ARRESTS INSPIRED BY THE EXECUTIVE

By Leah Ngoma

Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has alleged that politically motivated arrests that the country has witnessed in the recent past are inspired by the executive.

Mr Changala has told phoenix news that police are simply being used as tools of oppression as instructions are given by the executive and politicians.

Reacting to the acquittal of Former President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor, Chris Zimba and three others on terrorism-related charges, in relation to the gassing incidents that rocked the country in 2020, Mr is concerned that politically motivated cases have high chances of ending up in acquittals which might cost the country`s treasury when the victims decide to sue the state.

He says the arrests that have happened in the last one and a half year are an indication that the current regime has embarked on the path of revenge after what they went through while in the opposition.

Mr Changala has since called for the de-politicization of the police by ensuring the Inspector General of Police reports to the Attorney General instead of the President.

But Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed Mr Changala`s allegations, describing them as malicious and unfounded.

PHOENIX NEWS