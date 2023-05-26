Brentford’s Striker Ivan Toney Diagnosed As Gambling Addict after playing a bet on his own club to lose 13 times

Brentford’s Striker Ivan Toney Diagnosed As Gambling Addict

England star and Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, 27, has been diagnosed as a gambling addict after playing a bet on his own club to lose 13 times.

The striker, who could have been hit with a much harsher penalty of 15 months, admitted to lying to the FA about betting on football and providing inside information to a friend when he was starting a game.

However, after admitting his guilt, FA reduced the ban by half, The Sun reports on Friday.

The FA in a report said, “There were 13 bets on Mr Toney’s own team to lose in seven different matches between 22 August 2017 and 3 March 2018.

“Mr Toney did not play in any of those matches where he placed bets against his loan club as he was not in the match squad or against his parent club as he was on loan.

“Of the 13 bets, 11 were against Newcastle whilst Mr Toney was on loan at another club.

“The other two bets related to a game between Wigan v Aston Villa whilst the player was on loan at Wigan, but he was not part of the squad.

“A further 15 of the 126 bets or instructions to bet were placed by Mr Toney to score in 9 different matches all of which he played in.”

In a statement, Brentford acknowledged the FA report and handed Ivan Toney an eight-month ban from all football-related activity, according to the Independent Regulatory Commission.