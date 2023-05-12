BRIAN MUNDUBILE CLAIMS CURRENT POLITICAL AND CIVIC SPACE HINDERING THE OPPOSITION FROM OFFERING CHECKS AND BALANCES TO GOVT

By Balewa Zyuulu

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has charged that the current political and civic space is inhibitive to the opposition to continue offering proper checks and balances to the government.

Mr Mundubile claims despite being voted on the premise of improving the country’s democratic credentials, the UPND government is not tolerant to divergent views.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Mundubile says concerns have been rising on Zambia’s legal and policy systems which are becoming difficult to citizens’ effective participation in the available civic and political platforms.

Mr Mundubile who is also PF presidential hopeful says going forward, the ruling party must actualize its campaign promises by making it easier for the opposition to offer checks and balances without fear of being arrested or victimized.

He has also underscored the need to strengthen institutions of governance such as the judiciary and other public institutions.

PHOENIX NEWS