BRIAN MWALE SACKED BEFORE REPORTING FOR HIS NEW JOB AFTER RESIGNING AT ZNBC

Good morning dear ZNBC workmates, the past 11 years plus have been an awesome experience working at the public Broadcaster. Its been a childhood dream come true.

I am grateful to management for having had the faith in me to serve from Reporter through to Assistant Assignments Editor for TV1 which is a position that comes with lots of pressure but with your help we managed.

Memories have been sweet, exploring the world for reporting and training during which I have established a global network of media people.

Through ZNBC I managed to upgrade my academic credentials from Diploma to Degree and soon to finish my MBA. I remain indebted to my immediate supervisor Mwila Nsofu for having been flexible for me to pursue my studies through ma local leave or some arrangement for exams.

Apologies to those I may have hurt, obviously unintentional because I’m one of the sweetest and gentle souls that you will ever come across. (It’s not bragging if you can back up. Lol, thats on a lighter note.)

Most likely hurtful things could have emanated from my insatiable appetite of not massaging the truth and saying things as they are. That’s just a trait I live by and I guess won’t change.

I am leaving ZNBC for other ventures. I am sure that most of you know that I resigned early this month and proceeded on leave.

With a reputation and brand that most of us who go on TV at ZNBC have made, it’s obviously difficult to keep word of joining another firm under wraps because employees in those organizations also get excited that we are joining them hence word spreads faster than wild fire. It’s no secret that the name Brian Mwale is a strong national brand supported by works and experience.

For the avoidance of doubt, some of you may know that my resignation was necessitated by a job offer as Corporate Affairs Manager at ZEMA whose contract was signed last year and was set to report on Feb 1.

However, in a dramatic turn of events my contract was terminated by the new DG for unknown reasons within hours if him reporting. But word is that some known ZNBC Reporter engaged political players who influenced the termination on allegations of me being a PF Cadre. Being linked to a party that almost kicked me out of ZNBC on allegations that I was opposition. Records are there with HR.

We all have the potential to be petty and speak ill of others to politicians but doing so is evil as we put humanity in front hence refrain. Our conscious would not allow us to sink so low because the question is how does that benefit me, my family and faith?

Those who know me pretty well can attest that partisan politics has never been my cup of tea. It’s sad that some people could even stoop so low and take to social media of their ill intentions after learning about my appointment. The evidence is clear.

Colleagues, these jobs are advertised to the public and everyone is free to report. The only thing they request for are academic credentials and proven experience which some of us have having offered our services to local and foreign firms. They never say these jobs are a preserve of some people from a particular region or who like this.

However, you can only slow progress and success but you can’t stop it. I’m well educated, experienced and innovative and we shall survive because GOD takes care of his own.

It’s unfortunate that those that wined and dinned with PF are the ones claiming to be more UPND than Mazoka the founder all because of pushing for a sense of belonging. Unfortunately politicians easily fall for such nonsense and never look at the impact that such moves have on individuals or government.

So picture this; you are given a job offer, sign contract and even resign from your work and part away of with part of your benefits accumulated over 11 years then someone tampers with your appointment sending you on the streets suddenly.

You have a G12 leaver reader to go to University and a new G10 coupled with other children in pre-grade. NO Health scheme which my ailing parents used more and now completely NO income. This is pure witchcraft.

You may jubilate now thinking you are all powerful and all but remember nature has a way of balancing itself and such acts don’t just slide away like that. Remember not everyone within the system is fooled by your acts, some love us and enjoy our works and professionalism.

For those in the habit of fighting others because they don’t want to see others succeed, fate will give you what you deserve. Making innocent people shade tears because of your bad mouthing basically means you are attracting bad omens and generational curses. For now all maybe well and smooth for you but tears of those you hound out even after leaving ZNBC will not leave you in peace. Generational curses mean you, your children and their children not finding peace and success all because of your sins.

I Harbour no ill feelings for you and the people you connived with ine because I refuse to be trapped in hatred. I however prayed for your long life as I know we shall cross paths another day or your name will pop up through your children.

I am thankful for having built a strong family and network in and through ZNBC. For me the greatest gift of all is being alive, because it presents you an opportunity of pushing and making things better.

I will be leaving all the ZNBC groups soon I’m just here to say goodbye and we shall be meeting on the streets for ZNBC has had a huge positive impact on my life.

Adios

The Brian Mwale