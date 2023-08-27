BRICS OFFERS AN OPPORTUNITY TO DEAL WITH AFRICA’S CHALLENGES – M’MEMBE

Zambia’s full participation and commitment to the BRICS is beneficial to the country, Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has said.

BRICS is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and is seen as a counterweight to the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States).

Dr M’membe said the BRICS offers an opportunity to deal with the challenges the world is facing.

He said there is a growing inequality, unemployment, poverty levels and degradation of the environment which cannot be addressed by the Current world order because they are the ones who created them.

He said BRICS offers the Chance to tackle challenges in question.

“Participation in the BRICS is important, we are not encouraging divisions but we need to find universal solutions to humanity’s problems that will create common prosperity and a peaceful world for all,” he said.

Dr M’membe further said the growing inequalities in the world must therefore be solved by a new world order approach.

“We are living in an increasingly changing world to do. The world cannot continue to be governed in the manner it used to be governed a long time ago. There is growing inequality in the world despite huge production, degradation of the environment and poverty and the damage of the environment we depend on. This can cannot be solved using the current world order because they have created the problems. They have been meeting but they have failed to find the solutions. Inequality poverty, unemployment and degradation of the environment but they are failing to find solutions,” he said.

And Dr M’membe has stated that organisations such as the World Bank were not created for poor countries like Zambia.

He said there is need for a system that supports the African countries.

Dr M’membe said there has been attempts to reform institutions such as the World Bank but those heading them do not want that to happen.

He has since hailed the plans by the BRICS to set up a bank which will run parallel with the World Bank if well developed and successful.

He said most African countries are in a debt trap adding that part of the BRICS effort is to have the mentioned debt written off.

“It will offer our poor countries better opportunity to borrow on favourable terms and develop. It will benefit Zambia to be part of a new world order. BRICS offers the answers to a new and rational ways of tackling the challenges,” he said.

