Bride price demand goes wrong

A man of Rufunsa aged 42 has committed suicide after his mother-in-law confronted him at his house over a balance of bride price amounting to K4,500 out of K10,000 he was charged in 2014.

Chansi Ngoma is alleged to have taken his life in his bedroom while his mother-in-law waited outside the house under the belief that he had gone to get the money.

But after noticing that he had taken long to come out of the bedroom, his wife, Maria Ngoma, followed him and found him gasping for air as he was trying to hang himself after he had earlier taken an overdose of assorted medicines.

According to his wife’s relative, the victim only managed to pay K5,500 of the bride price, which he was charged in 2014.

Bridget Bowa, sister of the victim’s mother-in-law, said on the fateful day she accompanied her sister to the deceased’s house because she wanted to go and demand for the bride price balance.

“While we were still talking, our son-in-law, who had been quiet the whole time, just went to his bedroom. We thought he went to get the money, but after about 15 minutes, his wife followed him and found him hanging to the roof gasping for air with a lot of medicine and empty packs on the floor. We rushed him to the hospital and he died there,” she said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail