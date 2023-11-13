Brigadier General Miyanda Launches SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM)

BRIGADIER GENERAL MIYANDA LAUNCHES SEOM

November 12, 2023

ANTANANARIVO – Former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia Brig.Gen. Godfrey Miyanda has officially launched the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Republic of Madagascar in Antananarivo.

This follows his appointment by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to the Republic of Madagascar for the Presidential Election scheduled to be held on 16th November, 2023.

President Hichilema in his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security appointed Brig.Gen.Godfrey Miyanda to head the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to the Republic of Madagascar for the Presidential Election.

The appointment was in accordance with SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections.

Brig.Gen. Miyanda will work closely with representatives of the SADC Organ Troika with the full support and guidance of the SADC Secretariat as well as SADC Electoral Advisory Council ( SEAC) who will be an integral part of the SEOM leadership.

(C) THE FALCON