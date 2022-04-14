BRING AMERICANS TO DO OUR ROADS-MILUPI TELLS USA EMBAASY

Government has appealed to the US Embassy in Lusaka to lobby investors and contractors from that country to take part in Zambia’s Public Private Partnership -PPP- ventures.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister CHARLES MILUPI says government has embarked on an aggressive program to pursue PPPs and other commercially viable projects.

He says Zambia’s areas of interest include roads, bridges, railway infrastructure and tourism among others for possible partnerships.

The Minister adds that potential areas for investments in the social sector are high quality private health and education facilities.

He says the new administration is happy with the US for selecting Zambia as being among beneficiaries of the Millennium Challenge Account and looks forward to drawing some funds once it starts.

Mr. MILUPI was speaking when US Charge’d Affairs MARTIN DALE and other US Embassy officials paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

And Mr. DALE said the US believes that Zambia is open for business and wants to strengthen the corporation that will be a win-win situation for both countries.

Mr. DALE further stated that the US wants to deepen infrastructure corporation with Zambia.