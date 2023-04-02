Britney Spears ditches wedding ring as husband Sam Asghari is also seen without his

Britney Spears was seen without her wedding ring on Tuesday, March 28 amid rumors that she and her husband Sam Asghari are facing marriage crises just months after their wedding.

The singer, 41, was pictured climbing out of the backseat of a chauffeured SUV just before boarding a private jet in Los Angeles.

She is currently vacationing in Hawaii with her longtime manager Cade Hudson, which she has been showing off on Instagram in recent days.

Sam was also pictured without his wedding band during an errand run near their Thousand Oaks home on Thursday, March 30.

Britney and Sam, 28, tied the knot in June 2022 after five years of dating.

The couple’s marriage has been under scrutiny as of late, and earlier this month Britney raised eyebrows when she shared a post remembering the good times before her third marriage.