BROTHER JAILED FOR THREATENING TO K!LL SISTER OVER PARENTS PROPERTY

BROTHER JAILED FOR THR3ATENING TO K!LL SISTER OVER PARENTS PROPERTY

A 26 year old man of KLB in Mazabuka has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour for threatening his sister over their fathers’ properties.

This is in a matter where Charles Nsangu stood charged with threatening violence contrary to Section 90 of the penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Nsangu is on 8th July, 2023, said to have threatened to kill Edina Sitali with a knife and metal bar.

Facts before the Court are that Nsangu went to his sister’s place in Njomona drunk and started threatening to stab her to death with a knife in relation their father’s belongings.

In delivering judgement, Magistrate Boyd Nyambe sentenced Nsangu to six months imprisonment with hard labour effective from the date of arrest.