Brother of drug lord “El Mencho” arrested in Mexico

The Mexican police detained Abraham Oseguera, who is the brother of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as “El Mencho.”” He is the leader of a drug cartel called the Jalisco New Generation. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced this on Monday.

The president said someone was arrested in a press conference this morning. He also said the security ministry will share more information later today.

Oseguera, also called Don Rodo, was caught by the National Guard in Autlan de Navarro, Jalisco on Sunday, according to the security ministry’s official arrest record.

Oseguera’s brother El Mencho is maybe the most wanted drug lord in Mexico. The CJNG is a very strong gang in Mexico and is often considered as powerful as the Sinaloa Cartel.