BRUCE MWAPE NEEDS HELP – SIMBEYE

Former Copper Queens Coach ENALA SIMBEYA says there is need to re-enforce and equip the team’s technical bench if they are to impress at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

SIMBEYA says despite delivering commendable results and qualifying the team to major tournaments at global and continental levels, the Coach BRUCE MWAPE led technical bench needs expatriate help.

She says the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ-must try to help the technical bench gain the required capacity and knowledge that will help the team excel as they will take on Global powerhouses in Women’s football.

Speaking to ZNBC Sport News in an interview, SIMBEYA said the defence and midfield are critical areas that must be looked at with just less than two months left before the games commence.

And Zambia Sports Fans Association Patron -ZASPOFA- President Pastor PETER MAKEMBO said both the team and technical bench should be given maximum support by all stakeholders as they start preparing for the games.

The Copper Queens will face the United States of America, Germany and Australia in group B at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Women’s football tournament.