Build me a house, my return to politics was not to challenge Hichilema, cries Lungu
Edgar Lungu has cried that government builds him a house in a location of his choice as an entitlement of a former Head of State.
The former president says his return to active politics was not to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema for the country’s presidency but only to restore democracy as well as guard against the shrinking democratic space in the country.
On October 28, during the memorial of late president Micheal Sata, while being cheered by hoardes of cadres, Lungu announced his return to politics in a speech that is now being refered to as “The Grave Mistake”.
Lungu declared that he had returned to his position as PF president and would resume duties to rescue PF state-sponsored stooges.
Two days later, Lungu announced that he had evicted him self from Stoppilla Sunzu’s Ibex Hill mansion which was being rented for him saying; he would not allow to be manipulated over the crumbs that government was giving him.
After judge Mwape Bowa authorised him to file his petition against the State during the Christmas holiday Lungu explained that he was crystal clear in his announcement that his return to politics was in defence of democracy.
In his petition Lungu noted that after his historic election defeat in 2021, he wrote a letter to the secretary to the cabinet indicating that he had relinquished his position as PF president and would not participate in politics.
The former president said following his grave pronouncement, the State wrote to him notifying him that it had withdrawn his benefits as a consequence of his actions.
But in a dramatic turn of events that has shocked even the most staunch of his supporters, Lungu has run to court crying for benefits saying his return to politics would be just as a spectator who would not dare contest the presidency.
“The petitioner considered his civic duty to return to active politics to join hands with like-minded civic and political leaders with a view of protecting and preserving Zambia’s fledging democracy,” he said.
The former president said he could not stand aside and watch the shrinking democratic space in Zambia and allow Miles Sampa to be entrusted with the captaincy of the boat.
“The petitioner made it clear that his return to active politics was not because he had ambitions to become Republican President again but that his coming back to active politics was in defence of democracy,” Lungu clarified.
“The petitioner indicated that he was ready to support any opposition leader that Zambians will choose to best represent their aspirations and rescue them from the abrogation of the law and dictatorship being witnessed nowadays.”
He said Section 2 and 5(1)(b) of the benefits of the former president Amendment Act in defining “active politics” discriminates against him by imposing restrictions to give political opinion as sixth president as enshrined in Articles 20,21 and 23 of the Constitution of Zambia.
Lungu lamented that the withdrawal, of his pension benefits is not only punitive and unconstitutional, but also has the effect of gagging him from expressing or sharing his political views on National affairs in a democratic society.
He said Article 20 of the Constitution guarantees him the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to, receive communicate, and impact opinions, ideas and information without interference, whether the communication is to the public generally or to any class of persons.
“The prohibition of the petitioner as a former president from holding an elective or appointive office in a political party or in an organisation whose aim is the furtherance of political objectives does not fall into any category of allowable derogations under Article 21(2) of the Constitution,” Lungu said.
He said Zambia ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) together with its Optional Protocol in 1984 and it’s Articles 19,21,22 and 25, the ICCPR contains comprehensive provisions guaranteeing the rights to freedoms of expression, association and assembly, and not to be discriminated against on grounds of political opinion.
Lungu repetitively complained that two years since he left the office of president after he suffered rejection from 2.8 million Zambians, to date the State has not provided him with a furnished executive house at a place of his choice in line with Section 4(a) of the benefits of Former Presidents (Amendment)Act in not more than two years from the date of ceasing to hold office.
Lungu is seeking a declaration that section 2 and 5 (1)(b) of the benefits of the former president’s (amendment) Act no. 21 of 1998 are unconstitutional null and void, to the extent that they are inconsistent with Article 20, 21 and 23 of the constitution.
The former Head of State wants the High Court to declare that the withdrawal of his pension and other Benefits of Former Presidents (Amendment) Act no.22 of 1998 as read together with the Benefits of Former Presidents Act Cap 15 of the laws of Zambia.
He is seeking an order that he be compensated for the loss suffered arising from unconstitutional and unjust withdrawal of the pension and other benefits confered on him by the Benefits of Former Presidents (Amendment) Act no. 21 of 1998 as read together with the Benefits of Former Presidents Act Cap 15 of the Zambian laws.
Lungu wants an order of mandamus directed to the secretary to the cabinet to reinstate his pension and other benefits and provide him with a furnished executive house built or bought by the State at a place of his choice in line with the law.
He is also demanding damages for his fundamental rights to freedom of expression, assembly, association and not to be discriminated against on grounds of political opinion
By Mwaka Ndawa
Kalemba
