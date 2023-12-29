Burglars Steal £1m Jewelry From Man City Mildfielder, Grealish’s Residence

Manchester City midfielder, Jack Grealish, experienced a break-in at his Cheshire mansion in the United Kingdom on Wednesday night while he played in the team’s 3-1 victory against Everton.

According to foreign news outlet, The Sun, on Thursday, Grealish played the full 90 minutes at Goodison Park but his Cheshire mansion was the target, with family members inside the property at the time.

A panic button was pushed and an emergency unit responded, with a police helicopter also deployed.

Cheshire Police told The Sun, “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday December 27 police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police.”

The Sun reported that the burglars took watches and jewellery worth £1 million and that family members in the property were terrified after hearing people enter the home.

This incident is part of a concerning trend where high-profile Premier League players have become targets for burglaries, with some facing attacks at their homes. Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli, Joao Cancelo have previously experienced similar incidents.

Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup last year after his home was broken into.

Dele Alli was assaulted by a gang that entered his house.

Joao Cancelo was assaulted during an attack on his home just after Christmas in 2021.