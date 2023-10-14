Burkina Faso to sign nuclear power deal with Russia

Burkina Faso and Russia are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the West African nation, according to the state-run AIB news agency.

The agreement will be a culmination of talks the Burkinabè military ruler, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, during the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow.

“The MoU will be signed between Rosatom, the Russian federal atomic energy agency, and the Burkinabe ministry of energy, on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week 2023,” AIB said.

About 20% of Burkina Faso’s population have access to electricity – one of the lowest rates in the world, according to the International Energy Atomic Agency (IAEA).

Having fallen out with most of its traditional Western partners, including former colonial power France, Burkina Faso has turned to Russia for economic and military support.