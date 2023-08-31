Burna Boy Has Done Nothing By Himself That Can Be Remotely Described As Great – Actor, Patrick Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has said that the recognition singer Burna Boy has continued to enjoy is undeserved.

Doyle, in a post on Facebook Wednesday, slammed the Grammy-award-winning artiste, noting that the singer has “done nothing by himself that can be remotely described as great.”

The actor continued saying veteran acts like Sunny Ade, Fela Anikulapo and I.K Dairo, paved the way for the likes of Burna, who need to be “respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors.”

His post read, “The credit for the feats that appear to be puffing the likes of Burna Boy up have to be properly ascribed to the greats who cleared the thorny paths that have created pathways for his likes to walk through practically effortlessly.

“Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that can be remotely described as great.

“He and his peers are recipients of the labours of heroes past. They need to be humble and respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors.

“Great artistes like Sunny Ade, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, I. K. Dairo, and a galaxy of others who paved the way from the 60s, to the 2000s. Greatness and great feats don’t exist in a vacuum.

“Let us not contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.”

Credit: Facebook | Patrick Doyle