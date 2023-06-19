Burna Boy Reschedules Netherlands Show, Offers Free Transportation

Hours after coming under fire for cancelling his show in the Netherlands, afrobeat star, Burna Boy, has rescheduled the event.

The show was earlier scheduled to be held at the GelreDome stadium on Saturday night but the singer didn’t show up due to a “number of reasons.”

In a post on Sunday, Burna Boy revealed that the event would take place at the same venue on July 23, adding that free transportation would be made available on the show day.

He partly wrote, “Again, my deepest apologies for ALL the inconveniences caused last night! I know people came from far and wide, made trips around the show and expected to get one.

“I understand and recognise the sacrifices that people made to turn up. People with schedules, jobs and families. I’m heartbroken.

“New Date: 23rd July 2023. Venue: GelreDome Stadium, Arnheim. All ticket holders will have an opportunity to register for different levels of FREE transportation to the venue on show day.”

Credit: Instagram | burnaboygram