Burna Boy to perform at Grammys

Nigerian star Burna Boy will perform live at the Grammys award ceremony that’s taking place on 4 February.

His name – along with Travis Scott and Luke Combs – was added to a list that already includes Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa.

It’s being reported that Burna Boy, who has been nominated for four awards, will be the first African to take a prestigious performer slot at the ceremony.

The event itself will be hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah – his fourth consecutive year in the MC slot.