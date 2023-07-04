Burna Boy’s mother and siblings surprise him on stage in Netherlands as he turns 32

Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy received an early birthday celebration from his family on Saturday.

The singer who turns 32 today, Sunday was surprised on stage during his performance in the Netherlands with a pre-birthday celebration.

In a video captured online, Burna Boy was performing on stage when his mother along with his sisters stormed the stage with balloons and instrumentalists singing birthday songs.

Burna Boy, who was taken aback by the surprise, paused his performance to celebrate with his family.