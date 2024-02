Burnaboy makes history with jaw-dropping performance as the first ever Afro-beats Act at the Grammys 2024



Burnaboy has always been an avid performer, and he took his A-game to the Grammys 2024 stage, where he delivered the first ever Afro-beats performance at the Grammys.

He was later joined on stage by singer Brandy and rapper 21 Savage, and they performed Burnaboy’s hit song ‘Sittin on top of the world’