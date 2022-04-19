BUS STATIONS STILL BEING RUN BY CADERISM – Say SML

A WARNING TO THE MINISTER OF TRANSPORT

All bus stations in Zambia are run by a clique of thieves also known as Cadres.

They charge the bus drivers upwards of K45 per load from inside the station. On top of that fee, the drivers have to pay the council K30 pein addition to an exit fee at the gate.

No wonder bus drivers opt to load from the street because they are trying to escape the K45 fee that they pay to the Cadres. Zambia’s transportation sector is one of the most lucrative sectors in the whole nation but it has been hijacked by Cadres.

During the P.F it was blatant…in the UPND it’s camouflaged but it still exists.

Ba MINISTER of transport get out of your comfortable, air conditioned office and over haul the entire system before we have a complete breakdown in the transportion sector.

SIMON MWEWA